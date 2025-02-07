Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagespooniconsvintage fashion illustration public domainpublic domain black and white iconfree vintage fashionvintage illustration public domain woman engraveengraving black and whiteblack dress fashionA page from a Catalogue (1910) drawing. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2335 x 3502 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2335 x 3502 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSauvignon blanc label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534917/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView licenseVintage woman holding mirror drawing illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705543/vector-cartoon-face-peopleView licenseUniverse quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686220/universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseLes Dessous Elegants Mars, page 32 cut A (1910) drawing. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10546902/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLove & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687175/love-universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseVintage woman using woman drawing. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10909746/image-face-people-artView licenseLove & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001568/love-universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA page from a Cataloguehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10007577/page-from-catalogueFree Image from public domain licenseBanana chocolate chip muffin label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14790076/banana-chocolate-chip-muffin-label-template-editable-designView licenseVintage woman png holding mirror drawing, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10909699/png-face-peopleView licenseBanana chocolate chip muffin label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002338/banana-chocolate-chip-muffin-label-templateView licenseVintage woman holding mirror drawing, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773935/vintage-woman-holding-mirror-drawing-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMerlot Manor wine label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14672060/merlot-manor-wine-label-templateView licenseVintage woman using woman drawing psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10909724/psd-face-people-artView licenseVintage clothing poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776245/vintage-clothing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage woman png holding mirror drawing, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10909677/png-face-peopleView licensePop up boutique poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14810426/pop-boutique-poster-template-editable-designView licenseFall and Winter, 1890-91 Fashion Catalogue (1890) vintage illustration by H. O'Neill and Co. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493411/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCocktail bar logo template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14721477/cocktail-bar-logo-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseWoman wearing a vintage European style attire with an umbrella from Verdens Storbyer by Peter Nansen (1894). Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/556380/vintage-european-women-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseDiamonds are forever poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14812159/diamonds-are-forever-poster-template-editable-designView licenseVintage lady wearing gloves published by Henry Herbert (1872). Original from the British Library. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/572717/vintage-lady-wearing-glovesFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween costume editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336806/halloween-costume-editable-poster-templateView licenseVintage lady wearing gloves published by Henry Herbert (1872). Original from the British Library. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/572683/vintage-lady-wearing-glovesFree Image from public domain licenseFashion show Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040067/fashion-show-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage lady silhouette from Mr.Grant Allen's New Story Michael's Crag With Marginal Illustrations in Silhouette, etc…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/573347/lady-dress-silhouetteFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween costume flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336798/halloween-costume-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseRetro housewife from Laughing Ann, And Other Poems illustrated by George Morrow (1925). Original from the British Library.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/572992/retro-housewifeFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129174/thrift-store-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese geisha woman, Zekken Kojitsu wood cut illustration. Public domain image from our own original 1884 edition of The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791288/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion guide Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9766963/vintage-fashion-guide-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman's fashion drawing, vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6659770/image-public-domain-vintage-illustration-womanView licenseHalloween flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336800/halloween-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseLillian Gish (1937) drawing by Eric Pape. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10543978/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336809/halloween-editable-poster-templateView licenseHappy woman drawing, vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750685/image-public-domain-vintage-illustration-womanView licenseVintage clothing blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12035936/vintage-clothing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman's fashion drawing, vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750798/image-vintage-public-domain-illustrationView licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12035937/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman on hammock drawing, vintage illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750151/image-vintage-public-domain-illustrationView license