Edit ImageCrop112SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage postercoffeepostervintage foodadvertisementvintage advertisementprohibitioncoffee cupTemperance poster promoting the prohibition of alcohol (1912) chromolithograph by Dominion Scientific Temperance Committee. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 804 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6003 x 8956 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6003 x 8956 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable cafe photo frame mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15197195/editable-cafe-photo-frame-mockup-designView licenseTemperance poster promoting the prohibition of alcohol (1912) chromolithograph by Dominion Scientific Temperance Committee.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10545995/image-person-vintage-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714136/special-coffee-poster-templateView licensePublished by the Dominion Scientific Temperance Committee, PR1974.0001.0400a.0010.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976020/image-vintage-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668908/coffee-shop-poster-template-editable-designView licenseVintage chocolate bar chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11058601/image-grid-pattern-vintageView licenseCoffee shop poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647487/coffee-shop-poster-template-editable-designView licenseVintage chocolate bar chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11250798/image-pattern-vintage-illustrationView licenseWeekend promotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11814730/weekend-promotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage chocolate bar chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11058466/psd-grid-pattern-vintageView licenseAesthetic cafe poster editable template, made with love texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514768/imageView licenseVintage teacup, chromolithograph art, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16772627/vintage-teacup-chromolithograph-art-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNew menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11886276/new-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage coffee cup chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11058453/psd-vintage-cartoon-illustrationView licenseCoffee time poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199515/coffee-time-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVintage coffee cup chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11058578/image-vintage-cartoon-illustrationView licenseAfternoon tea deal poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942409/afternoon-tea-deal-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage chocolate bar, chromolithograph art illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16789564/vector-grid-pattern-artView licenseEditable coffee shop poster frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409726/editable-coffee-shop-poster-frame-mockupView licenseVintage chocolate bar, chromolithograph art illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779674/vector-grid-pattern-artView licenseGet one free poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917453/get-one-free-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage chocolate bar chromolithograph art , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915668/vector-pattern-vintage-iconView licenseCoffee fest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395429/coffee-fest-poster-templateView licenseVintage glass of water chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11058415/image-art-pattern-vintageView licenseEditable cafe window poster mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409938/editable-cafe-window-poster-mockupView licenseVintage chocolate bar chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11250783/psd-pattern-vintage-illustrationView licenseBarista competition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922381/barista-competition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage coffee cup, chromolithograph art, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754151/vector-cartoon-vintage-iconView licenseCoffee shop promotion poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914248/coffee-shop-promotion-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVintage teacup chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11058431/psd-art-pattern-vintageView licenseSlow bar poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395431/slow-bar-poster-templateView licensePNG vintage chocolate bar, chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11058538/png-grid-artView licenseSpecial coffee poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493455/special-coffee-poster-templateView licenseVintage teacup chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11058570/image-face-person-artView licenseHomemade coffee poster editable template, cozy aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514509/imageView licensePNG vintage coffee cup, chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11058499/png-vintage-cartoonView licenseWeekend promotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11972308/weekend-promotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG vintage chocolate bar, chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11250770/png-pattern-vintageView licenseHiring barista poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036948/hiring-barista-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG vintage chocolate bar, chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11058475/png-grid-patternView license