Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmasgnomealphazetavintage christmaspublic domaincartoonchristmas shoeschristmas clip artThis image is one of 72 from a Swedish Christmas clip art CD (2001) cartoon by AlphaZeta. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1700 x 1700 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1700 x 1700 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCarol concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722653/carol-concert-instagram-post-templateView licenseGnome png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714285/png-face-christmasView licenseSeason's greetings poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723363/seasons-greetings-poster-template-and-designView licenseGnome vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916412/gnome-vintage-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCartoon Christmas Santa watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612390/png-alligator-animal-bearView licenseGnome vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714280/psd-face-christmas-personView licenseChristmas Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788708/christmas-facebook-story-templateView licenseGnome vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916404/gnome-vintage-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSecret Santa Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722657/secret-santa-instagram-post-templateView licenseGnome png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714284/png-face-christmasView licenseWelcome to wonderland, editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521932/welcome-wonderland-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseGnome vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714279/psd-face-christmas-personView licenseMerry Christmas poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723273/merry-christmas-poster-template-and-designView licenseGnome vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714440/image-face-christmas-personView licenseChristmas tree farm, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521012/christmas-tree-farm-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseGnome vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714439/psd-face-christmas-personView licenseSanta's coming Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788037/santas-coming-instagram-post-templateView licenseThis image is one of 72 from a Swedish Christmas clip art CD, now released to the public domain by the artist AlphaZeta.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975851/image-face-christmas-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas craft, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521274/christmas-craft-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseThis image is one of 72 from a Swedish Christmas clip art CD (2001) cartoon by AlphaZeta. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10540511/image-face-christmas-personFree Image from public domain licenseSeasons greetings Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787546/seasons-greetings-instagram-post-templateView licenseGnome vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916092/gnome-vintage-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrafty christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796839/crafty-christmas-poster-templateView licenseGnome png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714438/png-face-christmasView licenseChristmas market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543235/christmas-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThis image is one of 72 from a Swedish Christmas clip art CD (2001) cartoon by AlphaZeta. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10547253/image-face-christmas-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695862/christmas-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThis image is one of 72 from a Swedish Christmas clip art CD, now released to the public domain by the artist AlphaZeta.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975837/image-face-christmas-personFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's here Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723178/santas-here-instagram-post-templateView licenseGnome vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10869238/psd-face-christmas-personView licenseMerry Christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12914882/merry-christmas-poster-templateView licenseGnome vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10869243/image-face-christmas-personView licenseSanta's here Instagram story template, Facebook storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614464/santas-here-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView licenseGnome vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916601/gnome-vintage-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristmas greetings Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717516/christmas-greetings-instagram-post-templateView licenseGnome png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10869218/png-face-christmasView licenseChristmas party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787240/christmas-party-poster-templateView licensePNG Christmas elf figure doll toyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12747196/png-white-background-christmasView licenseVintage lifestyle editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328235/vintage-lifestyle-editable-design-community-remixView licenseChristmas elf figure figurine doll toy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15426359/christmas-elf-figure-figurine-doll-toyView license