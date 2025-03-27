Edit ImageCrop103SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage eastereasterduckpostcards public domainpostcardvintage postcardflowerseaster public domainA Joyful Easter (1915) chromolithograph. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 785 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6328 x 4141 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6328 x 4141 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001962/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseChick on cart collage element, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11096949/psd-flower-plant-patternView licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002465/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseTitle: "A Joyful Easter."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975772/title-joyful-easterFree Image from public domain licenseEaster dinner invitation blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407757/easter-dinner-invitation-blog-banner-templateView licenseChick on cart vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11096984/image-flower-plant-artView licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002049/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licensePNG chick on cart vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11096898/png-flower-plantView licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001959/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licensePNG chick on cart vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11096990/png-flower-plantView licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002503/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseChick on cart vintage illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684666/vector-cartoon-animal-flowerView licenseHappy Easter Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408151/happy-easter-facebook-post-templateView licenseChick on cart vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11097045/image-flower-plant-artView licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001737/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseChick collage element, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483721/psd-flowers-pattern-vintageView licenseEaster celebration Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407142/easter-celebration-facebook-post-templateView licenseChick vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483723/chick-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEaster eggs Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408442/easter-eggs-facebook-post-templateView licenseChick on cart collage element, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11097021/psd-flower-plant-patternView licenseEgg hunt blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407756/egg-hunt-blog-banner-templateView licenseChick vintage illustration, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16659490/chick-vintage-illustration-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEaster celebration Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408452/easter-celebration-facebook-post-templateView licensePNG chick vintage illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483720/png-flowers-artView licenseEaster crafts Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14410916/easter-crafts-facebook-post-templateView licenseEaster Greeting (1916) chromolithograph by Max Ettlinger and Co. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10542032/image-face-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEaster activities Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407143/easter-activities-facebook-post-templateView licensePNG Cute chick clipart, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7685162/png-people-cartoonView licenseEaster egg hunt Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459976/easter-egg-hunt-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeese character vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11243919/image-face-person-patternView licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002448/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseGeese character collage element, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11243889/psd-face-person-patternView licenseEaster Monday Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408180/easter-monday-facebook-post-templateView licenseDash for liberty (1889) chromolithograph art by Arthur Fitzwilliam Tait. Original public domain image from Digital…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184768/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseEaster festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407866/easter-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseGoose character vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11243876/image-face-person-patternView licenseEaster giveaway Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408145/easter-giveaway-facebook-post-templateView licenseClark's O.N.T. 36 Spool Cottonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908786/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEaster workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460338/easter-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeese character vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11038426/image-face-person-patternView license