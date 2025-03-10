Edit ImageCrop42SaveSaveEdit Imagecatjapanese frogvintage catjapanese catkawanabe kyosaiblack catfrogblack cat public domainCat Catching a Frog (1887) Japnese ukiyo-e art by Kawanabe Kyosai. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. 