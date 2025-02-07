Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imageindian artindianindian paintingvintage indiaindian womenindiaindian weddingvintage indianA Woman of the Court at Faizabad, India (1772) oil painting by Tilly Kettle. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art 