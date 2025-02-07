rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Woman of the Court at Faizabad, India (1772) oil painting by Tilly Kettle. Original public domain image from Yale Center…
Save
Edit Image
indian artindianindian paintingvintage indiaindian womenindiaindian weddingvintage indian
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Woman of the Court at Faizabad, India
A Woman of the Court at Faizabad, India
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203128/woman-the-court-faizabad-indiaFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text & design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121669/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Vintage Indian woman chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Indian woman chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11114523/image-people-art-vintageView license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vintage Indian woman chromolithograph psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Indian woman chromolithograph psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11114518/psd-people-vintage-goldView license
Saraswati puja poster template
Saraswati puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Vintage Indian woman chromolithograph psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Indian woman chromolithograph psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11114522/psd-people-art-vintageView license
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690347/visit-india-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Indian woman vintage chromolithograph , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Indian woman vintage chromolithograph , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916101/vector-people-art-vintageView license
Indian art & culture blog banner template, editable text
Indian art & culture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120638/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Indian woman vintage chromolithograph , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Indian woman vintage chromolithograph , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916076/vector-hand-face-peopleView license
Explore India Instagram post template, editable design
Explore India Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720026/explore-india-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Indian woman png vintage chromolithograph, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Indian woman png vintage chromolithograph, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11114521/png-face-handView license
Indian art & culture social story template, editable Instagram design
Indian art & culture social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118453/indian-art-culture-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Vintage Indian woman chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Indian woman chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11114519/image-people-art-vintageView license
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731519/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Indian woman png vintage chromolithograph, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Indian woman png vintage chromolithograph, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11114517/png-people-artView license
Visit India blog banner template, editable text
Visit India blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690348/visit-india-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Muslim Lady Reclining. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Muslim Lady Reclining. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16264709/image-person-vintage-womenFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView license
The deceitful wife persuades her husband to sleep in the same place where she had previously slept with her lover, from a…
The deceitful wife persuades her husband to sleep in the same place where she had previously slept with her lover, from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682299/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Facebook story template, editable design
Visit India Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690346/visit-india-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Mahrusa’s marriage to the prefect of the city, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Thirty-sixth Night
Mahrusa’s marriage to the prefect of the city, from a Tuti-nama (Tales of a Parrot): Thirty-sixth Night
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681640/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Protect your energy Facebook post template, editable design
Protect your energy Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680687/protect-your-energy-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Brahman gambler sees the daughter of the king of the jinns in a pit together with an old man and a cauldron of boiling…
The Brahman gambler sees the daughter of the king of the jinns in a pit together with an old man and a cauldron of boiling…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9682201/image-fire-hand-faceFree Image from public domain license
Diwali Instagram post template
Diwali Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555772/diwali-instagram-post-templateView license
The snake, hidden in a basket of flowers, reveals himself to the Raja who has just sent away his wife, from a Tuti-nama…
The snake, hidden in a basket of flowers, reveals himself to the Raja who has just sent away his wife, from a Tuti-nama…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681790/image-flowers-animals-faceFree Image from public domain license
Prayer meeting Facebook post template, editable design
Prayer meeting Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681544/prayer-meeting-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
A troupe of nautch dancing girls, standing in a line holding hands, in a studio setting. Photograph, ca.1900.
A troupe of nautch dancing girls, standing in a line holding hands, in a studio setting. Photograph, ca.1900.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13975335/photo-image-hands-people-celebrationFree Image from public domain license
India travel blog Instagram post template
India travel blog Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571174/india-travel-blog-instagram-post-templateView license
Circumcision ceremony for Akbar’s sons, painting 126 from an Akbar-nama (Book of Akbar) of Abu’l Fazl (Indian, 1551–1602) by…
Circumcision ceremony for Akbar’s sons, painting 126 from an Akbar-nama (Book of Akbar) of Abu’l Fazl (Indian, 1551–1602) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691639/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
India Instagram post template
India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569253/india-instagram-post-templateView license
Muslim Lady Reclining
Muslim Lady Reclining
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201078/muslim-lady-recliningFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Two women with water vessels at a well, Afghanistan. Watercolour.
Two women with water vessels at a well, Afghanistan. Watercolour.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952891/two-women-with-water-vessels-well-afghanistan-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Journey through art poster template
Journey through art poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView license
Indian woman dancing in an antique architecture. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
Indian woman dancing in an antique architecture. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3292257/free-photo-image-architecture-lady-apparelFree Image from public domain license
Art week poster template
Art week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView license
The Dance (1621) by Edouard Eckman and Jacques Callot
The Dance (1621) by Edouard Eckman and Jacques Callot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10006613/the-dance-1621-edouard-eckman-and-jacques-callotFree Image from public domain license