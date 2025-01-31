Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterwpabear facechicago bearswpa posterpostervintage poster brookfieldillinoisVisit the Brookfield Zoo, WPA poster (1936) chromolithograph by Carken for the Illinois Federal Art Project, Works Progress Administration. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. 