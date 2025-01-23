Edit ImageCrop35SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese postervintage posterbeer posterposterbeerasahi beer japanesealcoholdrinkAsahi Beer Woman Dai Nippon Brewery Company Poster (1920) chromolithograph by Teiji Tsutsumi. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 818 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 2639 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 2639 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBrewery's beer fest poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009082/brewerys-beer-fest-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAsahi Beer Woman Dai Nippon Brewery Company Poster (1920) chromolithograph by Teiji Tsutsumi. 