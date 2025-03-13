Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imagefeatherfeather penfeather illustrationknotbroochjewelrypen and inkitalyDesign for a Brooch in Shape of a Feather (late 18th century) drawing. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Original public domain image from Smithsonian. 