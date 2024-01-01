https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054558Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Equatorial Jungle (1909) by Henri Rousseau. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 1054558View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1098 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3203 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3628 x 3965 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3628 x 3965 px | 300 dpi | 41.19 MBFree DownloadThe Equatorial Jungle (1909) by Henri Rousseau. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More