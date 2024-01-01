rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054559
The Rabbit's Meal (Le Repas du lapin) (1908) by Henri Rousseau. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…
The Rabbit's Meal (Le Repas du lapin) (1908) by Henri Rousseau. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
1054559

View CC0 License

