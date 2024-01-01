https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054561Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBouquet of Flowers with China Asters and Tokyos (Bouquet de fleurs aux reines-marguerites et aux tokyos) (1910) by Henri Rousseau. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 1054561View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1012 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2952 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4370 x 5181 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4370 x 5181 px | 300 dpi | 129.57 MBFree DownloadBouquet of Flowers with China Asters and Tokyos (Bouquet de fleurs aux reines-marguerites et aux tokyos) (1910) by Henri Rousseau. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More