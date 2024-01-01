rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1054561
Bouquet of Flowers with China Asters and Tokyos (Bouquet de fleurs aux reines-marguerites et aux tokyos) (1910) by Henri…
Bouquet of Flowers with China Asters and Tokyos (Bouquet de fleurs aux reines-marguerites et aux tokyos) (1910) by Henri Rousseau. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
1054561

View CC0 License

