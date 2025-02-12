Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imageworld war postersposterwar posterdogvintage posterpublic domain dogdog war posterwar public domainA military recruitment poster reading "Even a dog enlists, why not you?" for World War I (1914-1916) chromolithograph by Mildred T. Moody. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. 