Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imagewolfcoyotewolf drawingpublic domain cartoonsearchdogalbertapublic domain dog illustrationStudies in the art anatomy of animals (microform): being a brief analysis of the visible forms of the more familiar mammals and birds (1896) vintage icon by Ernest Thompson Seton. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Title: Studies in the art anatomy of animals (microform) : being a brief analysis of the visible forms of the more familiar… 