Edit ImageCrop31SaveSaveEdit Imageedward penfieldmagazine covervintage postercolliersposterart nouveau woman facedesignfashion magazineCollier's, the national weekly (1913) chromolithograph by Edward Penfield. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 864 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2357 x 3273 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2357 x 3273 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687301/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseCollier's, the national weekly. by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906587/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseCollier's, the national. The house of devils. by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906547/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647426/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseCollier's November 14 (1903) chromolithograph by Edward Penfield. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10540020/image-face-person-artsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671674/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseCollier's, the national weekly, containing Outdoor America by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908499/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697498/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseCollier's. "Fore!" (1908), vintage man illustration by Edward Penfield. Original public domain image from Digital…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11065289/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau poster template, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635843/art-nouveau-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCollier's, the national weekly, the first tee (1912), golfing woman illustration by Edward Penfield. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9407280/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687303/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView licenseCollier's, the national weekly, Eagle Shannon ropes one by Richard Washburn Child by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906125/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella iPhone wallpaper, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697524/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView licenseCollier's, the national weekly, the first tee by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905950/image-paper-art-teeFree Image from public domain licenseUmbrella lady png sticker, Edward Penfield's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705500/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseThe Saturday evening post, June 8, 1907 by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906671/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlue Victorian woman background, editable vintage border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690053/blue-victorian-woman-background-editable-vintage-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCollier's, automobile section. Collier's for January 10, in two sections. Section two. by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908504/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's boutique poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638685/png-20percent-off-aesthetic-apparelView licenseCollier's illustrated weekly. Woman's number, New York, November 15th, 1902. by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908506/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694494/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseCollier's automobile number, New York, January 17th, 1903 by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906745/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534568/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseCollier's November 14, 1903 by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906827/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691570/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseCollier's. "Fore!" by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906744/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641620/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licensePeople we pass by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906285/image-background-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694489/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView licenseCollier's, the national weekly. Good-by, summer. by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906586/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePurple Victorian woman background, editable vintage border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690029/purple-victorian-woman-background-editable-vintage-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHarper's November by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906211/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlue Victorian woman background, editable vintage border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632529/blue-victorian-woman-background-editable-vintage-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHarper's May by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906245/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690679/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseHarper's March by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908559/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691561/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseHarper's March by Edward Penfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905954/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license