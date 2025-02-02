Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterpostervintage car postercar vintagevintage advertisementtruckpublic domain carcar posterA Ford truck advertisement (1961) chromolithograph by Ford Motor Company. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 942 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1177 x 1500 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1177 x 1500 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTruck rental services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12494034/truck-rental-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage truck chromolithograph art. 