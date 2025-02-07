rawpixel
Les Dessous Elegants Mars, page 32 cut A (1910) drawing. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by…
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Queen Mary (May of Teck) standing, wearing a tiara and holding a folded fan. Photograph by John Thomson, ca. 1910.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Au Louvre, Paris: Lundi 2 Mars: Nouveautés d'été: pagina 8: peignoirs en nachtkleding voor vrouwen (c. 1913 - c. 1915) by…
George Barbier's Victorian women background, floral border, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Vrouwelijke artiest in showkostuum met paarse cape (c. 1890 - c. 1910) by anonymous
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Queen Mary (May of Teck) standing, wearing a tiara and holding a folded fan. Photograph by John Thomson, ca. 1910.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Greek female statue, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
A page from a Catalogue (1910) drawing. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Portret van twee onbekende vrouwen in jurken (c. 1870 - c. 1910) by Theodor Penz
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Lady on the Patio
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
King George IV as a lady's maid wearing an apron over her dress. Etching by William Heath, 1829.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portret van een onbekend bruidspaar in Bückeburger klederdracht (1854 - 1885) by anonymous
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Petit Courrier des Dames 1825 (296) (1825) by anonymous
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Camille Silvy by Camille Silvy
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman clipart, illustration vector
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
A.P. Holland in drag posing for the Bow Bells concert party. Photographic postcard, 191-.
Clothing tag editable mockup, inspired by George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Overzicht tentoonstelling Mode in Bloei (2015) by Staeske Rebers
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Florence Nightingale. Photogravure by E. Walker after Goodman, 1858.
William Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Florence Nightingale. Photograph by Goodman.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
A woman posing in a photographic studio, wearing an embriodered dress.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gallerie des Modes et Costumes français (c. 1776 - c. 1786) by Nicolas Dupin, Le Clerc and Esnauts and Rapilly
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Overzicht tentoonstelling Mode in Bloei (2015) by Staeske Rebers
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
An sailor poses in drag, wearing heavy fabric and a headband. Photographic postcard, ca. 1915-1916.
