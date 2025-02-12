Edit ImageCrop72SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustrationflowerspatternvintage flowerpublic domain patternbouquetpublic domain flowerfloralSparaxis Tricolor Varr., Plate 77 from A. C. Van Eeden's "Flora of Haarlem" (1881) chromolithograph by Arentine H. Arendsen. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1550 x 1938 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1550 x 1938 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPicture frame editable mockup, Bouquet Of Flowers by Odilon Redon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543496/png-art-blank-space-blossomView licenseCalochorti Spec. Div., Plate 75 from A. C. 