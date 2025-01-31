Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageglossyside profile manmangibsoncharles dana gibsonvintage papernew york engravinghuman head profileYoung Man, Seated, from Scribner's "Eighty Drawings including the Weaker Sex" (1897) drawing by Charles Dana Gibson. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1000 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1543 x 1852 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFeed your soul, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001484/feed-your-soul-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVintage man illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10778837/vintage-man-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFeed your soul Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640019/feed-your-soul-instagram-story-templateView licenseYoung Man, Seated, from Scribner's "Eighty Drawings including the Weaker Sex", Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845288/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696308/music-application-editable-poster-templateView licenseVintage man png illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10778777/png-paper-peopleView licenseMusic application flyer, editable templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696383/music-application-flyer-editable-templateView licenseVintage man illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10778816/psd-face-paper-peopleView licenseNew release poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504820/new-release-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage man illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684320/vintage-man-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNew release poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730039/new-release-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage man illustration, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773590/vintage-man-illustration-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNew release Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504830/new-release-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage man png illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10778787/png-face-paperView licenseNew release blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504813/new-release-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Lady's Head, from Scribner's "Eighty Drawings including the Weaker Sex", Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846401/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStreetwear new arrival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11746351/streetwear-new-arrival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe weaker sex. II (1903) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907426/the-weaker-sex-1903-charles-dana-gibsonFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696311/music-application-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseStudies in expression. The author and the soubrette (1902) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763902/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692888/jazz-night-poster-templateView licenseStudies in expression. When women are jurors (1902) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907400/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application Twitter header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696312/music-application-twitter-header-template-editable-textView licenseScribner's for June (1895) by Charles Dana Gibson. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614898/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew release Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707736/new-release-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIn diplomatic circles. Mr. Tagg is fascinated by Washington society and decides to go into politics : he enjoys a vision of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763912/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover new song Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910652/discover-new-song-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseThe last blow / C. D. Gibson. (1918) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907449/image-cloud-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692824/jazz-concert-poster-templateView licenseThe jury disagrees (1904) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767830/the-jury-disagrees-1904-charles-dana-gibsonFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696309/music-application-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseThe reason dinner was late (1912) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767781/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseMusic blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730680/music-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman in black evening dress (1901) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767787/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover new song Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625634/discover-new-song-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePicturesque America, anywhere in the mountains (1900) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763997/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696303/music-application-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePlay, Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845354/playFree Image from public domain licenseNew album poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687797/new-album-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe girl who didn't wait (1919) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768565/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license