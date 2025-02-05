Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagepeachlovecurrier & ivesfruit and vegetablesstill life vegetablespublic domain life drawinggodpublic domainGod is love (1874) chromolithograph by Currier & Ives. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 882 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6516 x 4787 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6516 x 4787 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNatural wine Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926150/png-advertisement-antiqueView licenseVintage vegetables, chromolithograph art, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754316/vector-flower-plant-fruitView licenseNatural wine Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918424/png-advertisement-antiqueView licensePNG vintage vegetables, chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175745/png-flower-plantView licenseNatural wine blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926426/png-advertisement-antiqueView licenseVintage vegetables chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11194709/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497511/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage vegetables chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11194668/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseBest produce flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817180/best-produce-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseVintage vegetables chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11194764/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseWatercolor fruit element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978150/watercolor-fruit-element-set-remixView licenseVintage vegetables chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175730/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseAmerican fruits & flowers (1899) chromolithograph. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10546437/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseVintage vegetables chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11194801/psd-flower-plant-artView licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseVintage vegetables chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175747/image-flower-plant-artView licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage vegetables chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175746/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseOrganic vegetable delivery Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016168/organic-vegetable-delivery-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGod is love (1874) by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8667287/god-love-1874-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruit element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980951/watercolor-fruit-element-set-remixView licenseVintage vegetables, chromolithograph art illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705813/vector-cartoon-flower-plantView licenseSecond-hand shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970080/second-hand-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG vintage vegetables, chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175749/png-flower-plantView licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG vintage vegetables, chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11194722/png-flower-plantView licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseVintage vegetables, chromolithograph art, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16660138/vintage-vegetables-chromolithograph-art-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFarmer's market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11627328/farmers-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePNG vintage vegetables, chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11194740/png-flower-plantView licenseWatercolor fruit element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978159/watercolor-fruit-element-set-remixView licenseA withered tree bearing apples labelled with sins; representing the life of sin. Coloured lithograph, c. 1870, after J.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968175/image-cloud-cartoon-plantFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetables Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467061/organic-vegetables-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA tree bearing apples labelled with virtues; representing the life of Christian virtue. Coloured lithograph, 1870, after J.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966477/image-angels-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFresh fruits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466585/fresh-fruits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWelcome to our home (1874) vintage typography by Currier & Ives. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103552/image-flower-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable variety Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467084/vegetable-variety-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage vegetables, chromolithograph art, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16660185/vintage-vegetables-chromolithograph-art-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license