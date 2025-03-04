Edit ImageCrop51SaveSaveEdit Imagespringroseenvelopepinkwesternvintage springcardsrose public domainStorrs & Harrison Co. Spring (1900) chromolithograph. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3448 x 4827 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3448 x 4827 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWedding invitation card mockup, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10652326/wedding-invitation-card-mockup-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseStorrs & Harrison Co. Spring 1900 Catalog; front coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975699/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFestive invitation card editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480534/festive-invitation-card-editable-mockupView licenseVintage pink rose chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201312/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseEditable pastel envelop mockups, invitation card designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619644/editable-pastel-envelop-mockups-invitation-card-designView licenseVintage pink rose chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201369/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseHappy Easter, cute bunny ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099461/happy-easter-cute-bunny-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseVintage pink rose chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201295/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseLove letter template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9871599/love-letter-template-editable-textView licenseVintage pink rose chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201389/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseWedding invitation editable mockup, card designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632412/wedding-invitation-editable-mockup-card-designView licensePNG vintage pink rose, chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201323/png-rose-flowerView licenseEasel wedding sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12192813/easel-wedding-sign-editable-mockupView licensePNG vintage pink rose, chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201333/png-rose-heart-flowerView licenseInvitation card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13341852/invitation-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseVintage pink rose chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201359/image-rose-heart-flowerView licenseWedding planner pastel logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11777705/wedding-planner-pastel-logo-template-editable-designView licenseVintage pink rose, chromolithograph art, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644686/vector-heart-rose-flowerView licenseInvitation card png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13720421/invitation-card-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseVintage pink rose chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201284/psd-rose-flower-plantView licensePeace and love, paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623900/peace-and-love-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseVintage pink rose, chromolithograph art, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16659535/vintage-pink-rose-chromolithograph-art-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable blue flyer mockup, flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9770590/editable-blue-flyer-mockup-flat-lay-designView licensePNG vintage pink rose, chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11201315/png-rose-paper-heartView licenseBusiness card mockup, editable pink corporate identity designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790296/business-card-mockup-editable-pink-corporate-identity-designView licenseVintage pink rose, chromolithograph art, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16660052/vintage-pink-rose-chromolithograph-art-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWedding invitation card mockup, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802048/wedding-invitation-card-mockup-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseOld poster for advertising tourism around the Lago Maggiore in northern Italy, in French. Published before 1900.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976616/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licensePink & indigo business card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948562/pink-indigo-business-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseEaster Greeting (1916) chromolithograph by Max Ettlinger and Co. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10542032/image-face-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFashion boutique Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681305/fashion-boutique-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseWreath no. 8 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney (1874) chromolithograph by A. Tholuck, D.D. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10540065/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseCard mockup, editable flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10186155/card-mockup-editable-flat-lay-designView licenseGladiolus childsii front cover for Childs' rare flowers, vegetables, and fruit for 1908. From the Henry G. Gilbert Nursery…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976115/image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable business card mockup, business designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10189634/editable-business-card-mockup-business-designView licenseWater Hemlock from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613604/water-hemlock-from-the-plants-series-louis-prang-co-boston-massachusettsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth fortune design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15214416/editable-whimsigoth-fortune-design-element-setView licenseWild Parsnip from the Plants series, Louis Prang & Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613571/wild-parsnip-from-the-plants-series-louis-prang-co-boston-massachusettsFree Image from public domain licenseCorporate identity mockup, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885462/corporate-identity-mockup-editable-business-branding-designView licenseSparaxis Tricolor Varr., Plate 77 from A. C. Van Eeden's "Flora of Haarlem"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845311/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license