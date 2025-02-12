Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagegerman soldierwwiiwar posterww2vintage signgunwarww2 posterWWII Spot at Sight Chart -1 Enemy Uniforms German Parachutist German Soldier Poster London (1941) chromolithograph. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 803 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8017 x 11980 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license"Spot at Sight Chart -1 Enemy Uniforms German Parachutist German Soldier." 