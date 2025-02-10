Vintage gold picture frame mockup psd Original public domain image from The MET More Premium image Info

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3463 x 3791 px | 300 dpi Low Resolution 1096 x 1200 px

High Resolution (HD) 3463 x 3791 px | 300 dpi

View personal and business license

Get Premium from just

‎$ 8 / month Explore Premium

Free Free design resources and creative tools 0 Free forever Join Free