Edit ImageCroppiyapon singthongSaveSaveEdit Imagechristian cross illustrationflowerchristmasleafplantpatterncrossartFloral cross vintage chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2937 x 4111 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2937 x 4111 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarChurch service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507261/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCross of flowers (1875) chromolithograph by Olive E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10542777/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in God Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729559/trust-god-instagram-story-templateView licenseFloral cross vintage chromolithograph art , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766917/vector-flower-plant-christmasView licenseChristening celebration invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView licenseFloral cross png vintage chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712194/png-flower-plantView licensePray more worry less poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762517/pray-more-worry-less-poster-templateView licenseFloral cross vintage chromolithograph art, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684478/vector-flower-plant-christmasView licensePalm Sunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714326/palm-sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseFloral cross vintage chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852998/psd-flower-plant-christmasView licenseSunday sermon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600941/sunday-sermon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFloral cross vintage chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853014/image-flower-plant-christmasView licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459838/trust-jesus-instagram-post-templateView licenseFloral cross png vintage chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852963/png-flower-plantView licenseEditable celestial sticker element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275962/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView licenseCross of flowers by Olive E. Whitneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906822/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas embroidery design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15679082/christmas-embroidery-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseEaster lily cross by Olive E. Whitney (1861–1897) chromolithograph by Olive E. Whitney. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10543777/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseCross of roses by Olive E. Whitneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906815/image-flower-roses-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFresh lemon food element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14995703/fresh-lemon-food-element-editable-design-setView licenseWild roses vintage flower, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16652222/wild-roses-vintage-flower-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt.Patrick's sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459627/stpatricks-sale-blog-banner-templateView licenseWild roses png vintage flower, transparent background Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209159/png-rose-flowerView licenseEditable celestial sticker element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275952/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView licenseHolly berry, vintage Christmas illustration by Ludvig Sandöe Ipsen. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492676/image-flower-plant-christmasView licenseDark doodle leaf backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8520912/dark-doodle-leaf-backgroundView licenseWild roses, vintage flower illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209160/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseNot today satan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039909/not-today-satan-poster-templateView licensePNG Holly berry, vintage Christmas illustration by Ludvig Sandöe Ipsen, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492652/png-flower-plantView licenseSeason's greetings, editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522477/seasons-greetings-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseHolly berry, vintage Christmas illustration by Ludvig Sandöe Ipsen psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492649/psd-flower-plant-christmasView licenseEgg hunt poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14412607/egg-hunt-poster-templateView licenseWild roses, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209161/image-rose-flower-plantView licenseFlower arrangement workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680779/flower-arrangement-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEaster morninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906578/easter-morningFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437811/book-cover-templateView licenseHemlock, ox-eye grasses and golden rod by Ellen Thayer Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906143/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseColorful flowers background, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691485/colorful-flowers-background-botanical-illustrationView licenseCross of roses (1861–1897), vintage flower illustration by Olive E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Digital…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230412/image-roses-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license