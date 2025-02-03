Card png mockup, transparent design 5-3-1949 Last Pass Issued at Town Hall Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from Flickr More Free for Personal and Business use Info

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Low Resolution 571 x 800 px

High Resolution (HD) 3571 x 5000 px

View personal and business license

Get Premium from just

‎$ 8 / month Explore Premium