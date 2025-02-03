Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageold construction workerold photographyconstructionpnghandfacepersonlightPNG Senior engineer holding light bulb collage element, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 640 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3866 x 3093 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable poster mockup, house plan designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203347/editable-poster-mockup-house-plan-designView licenseSenior engineer holding a light bulbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233835/portrait-senior-manView licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927157/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseSenior engineer holding light bulb image elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10443178/senior-engineer-holding-light-bulb-image-elementView licensePNG diverse job occupation, people remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12430338/png-diverse-job-occupation-people-remix-editable-designView licenseSenior engineer holding light bulb collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713696/psd-face-hand-personView licenseDiverse job occupation, people remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417504/diverse-job-occupation-people-remix-editable-designView licenseCreative man holding a light bulbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233829/man-holding-light-bulbView licenseConstruction services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690176/construction-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCreative man holding a light bulbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333238/premium-photo-image-sustainability-bulb-people-thinkingView licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169828/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCreative man holding a light bulbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233763/portrait-senior-manView licenseCareer advice Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12445171/career-advice-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSolar hardhat helmet roof.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694277/solar-hardhat-helmet-roof-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseJob fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12445370/job-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSolar kneeling hardhat helmet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694288/solar-kneeling-hardhat-helmet-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseConstruction services poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10697683/construction-services-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCreative man holding a light bulbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233721/man-holding-light-bulbView licenseRenovation service poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10599916/renovation-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman holding a light bulbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233847/woman-with-light-bulbView licenseConstruction services blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690175/construction-services-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePNG Solar kneeling hardhat helmet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12714080/png-solar-kneeling-hardhat-helmet-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseCommunity Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065143/community-facebook-post-templateView licenseSolar panels farm hardhat helmet adult.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13370986/solar-panels-farm-hardhat-helmet-adultView licenseRenovation service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10179117/renovation-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEngineer having a chat with his coworkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233830/man-and-woman-communicatingView licenseConstruction services Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690177/construction-services-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseSolar panel environmentalist architecture solar panels.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541724/photo-image-person-sky-sunView licenseConstruction services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12186451/construction-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Solar panel hardhat helmet roof.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13335726/png-solar-panel-hardhat-helmet-roofView licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543327/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSite engineer on a construction sitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/83751/premium-photo-image-construction-site-workerView licenseProfessional construction Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365506/professional-construction-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePhoto of hispanic engineer accessories accessory glasses.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14680426/photo-hispanic-engineer-accessories-accessory-glassesView licenseConstruction services Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10700524/construction-services-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePNG African american woman helmet portrait working.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13095057/png-white-backgroundView licenseRenovation & construction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771586/renovation-construction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction team and blueprint on sitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/102187/premium-photo-image-american-architect-architecturalView licenseConstruction career poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10601003/construction-career-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseConstruction team working on a blueprint for a new projecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/101975/premium-photo-image-construction-american-architectView license