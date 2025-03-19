Edit ImageCrop83SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterposterbeerfoodvintage beerdrinkportraitbreweryAsahi Beer Woman Dai Nippon Brewery Company Poster (1920) chromolithograph by Teiji Tsutsumi. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 818 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 2639 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 2639 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBeer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736452/beer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAsahi Beer Woman Dai Nippon Brewery Company Poster (1920) chromolithograph by Teiji Tsutsumi. 