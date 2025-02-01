Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmaschristmas clip artsantaalphazetacolorfulpngpng garden gnomesvintage garden toolsGnome png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1700 x 1700 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D Christmas Santa Claus editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453783/christmas-santa-claus-editable-remixView licenseGnome vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916092/gnome-vintage-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView license3D tired old man in living room editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453750/tired-old-man-living-room-editable-remixView licenseGnome vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714440/image-face-christmas-personView license3D Christmas Santa Claus editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397574/christmas-santa-claus-editable-remixView licenseGnome vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714439/psd-face-christmas-personView licenseCartoon Christmas Santa watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612390/png-alligator-animal-bearView licenseGnome png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714284/png-face-christmasView licenseChristmas Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788708/christmas-facebook-story-templateView licenseGnome vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10869243/image-face-christmas-personView licenseChristmas party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787240/christmas-party-poster-templateView licenseGnome vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916404/gnome-vintage-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDear santa Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723250/dear-santa-instagram-post-templateView licenseGnome vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10869238/psd-face-christmas-personView licenseChristmas market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543235/christmas-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGnome vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916601/gnome-vintage-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristmas gift ideas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787363/christmas-gift-ideas-instagram-post-templateView licenseGnome vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714279/psd-face-christmas-personView license'Tis the season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787350/tis-the-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseGnome png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10869218/png-face-christmasView licenseChristmas party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803533/christmas-party-poster-templateView licenseGnome vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916412/gnome-vintage-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSanta's coming Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788037/santas-coming-instagram-post-templateView licenseGnome png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714285/png-face-christmasView licenseChristmas sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803531/christmas-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseThis image is one of 72 from a Swedish Christmas clip art CD (2001) cartoon by AlphaZeta. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10540496/image-face-christmas-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree farm, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521012/christmas-tree-farm-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseGnome vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714280/psd-face-christmas-personView licenseSecret Santa party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787483/secret-santa-party-poster-templateView licenseThis image is one of 72 from a Swedish Christmas clip art CD (2001) cartoon by AlphaZeta. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10547253/image-face-christmas-personFree Image from public domain licenseCrafty christmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796839/crafty-christmas-poster-templateView licenseTool box png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714442/png-face-christmasView licenseChristmas craft, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521274/christmas-craft-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseTool box vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714444/image-face-christmas-vintageView licenseSecret Santa party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716477/secret-santa-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseThis image is one of 72 from a Swedish Christmas clip art CD (2001) cartoon by AlphaZeta. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10540511/image-face-christmas-personFree Image from public domain licenseGreet Santa Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543158/greet-santa-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Minimal santa claus art snowman pattern.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12854199/png-minimal-santa-claus-art-snowman-pattern-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseChristmas party Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803534/christmas-party-facebook-story-templateView licensePNG A cute santa claus snowman representation celebration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15853206/png-cute-santa-claus-snowman-representation-celebrationView license