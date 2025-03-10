Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetool boxsantaalphazetacartoonchristmasfacepersonartGnome vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1700 x 1700 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1700 x 1700 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable diverse Christmas people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578516/editable-diverse-christmas-people-design-element-setView licenseGnome vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916092/gnome-vintage-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable diverse Christmas people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578530/editable-diverse-christmas-people-design-element-setView licenseGnome vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714440/image-face-christmas-personView licenseSecret santa Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460143/secret-santa-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGnome png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714438/png-face-christmasView licenseEditable Christmas kids design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15946579/editable-christmas-kids-design-element-setView licenseGnome vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916404/gnome-vintage-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristmas tree png element, festive element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12746988/christmas-tree-png-element-festive-element-editable-designView licenseGnome vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10869243/image-face-christmas-personView licenseSecret Santa party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683010/secret-santa-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGnome png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714284/png-face-christmasView licenseSanta Claus, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721749/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseGnome vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10869238/psd-face-christmas-personView licenseEditable diverse Christmas people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578521/editable-diverse-christmas-people-design-element-setView licenseGnome vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714279/psd-face-christmas-personView licenseEditable diverse Christmas people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578528/editable-diverse-christmas-people-design-element-setView licenseGnome vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916601/gnome-vintage-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable diverse Christmas people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578522/editable-diverse-christmas-people-design-element-setView licenseGnome png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10869218/png-face-christmasView licenseChristmas celebration png element, watercolor animal, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722253/christmas-celebration-png-element-watercolor-animal-editable-designView licenseGnome vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916412/gnome-vintage-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable diverse Christmas people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578524/editable-diverse-christmas-people-design-element-setView licenseGnome png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714285/png-face-christmasView licenseChristmas collection blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052295/christmas-collection-blog-banner-templateView licenseGnome vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714280/psd-face-christmas-personView licenseChristmas blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052189/christmas-blog-banner-templateView licenseA cute santa claus snowman representation celebration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12738034/image-hand-christmas-cartoonView licenseEditable diverse Christmas people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578518/editable-diverse-christmas-people-design-element-setView licenseTool box vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714444/image-face-christmas-vintageView licenseEditable diverse Christmas people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578531/editable-diverse-christmas-people-design-element-setView licenseGift figurine representation santa claus.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722995/gift-figurine-representation-santa-claus-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseEditable diverse Christmas people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15578532/editable-diverse-christmas-people-design-element-setView licensePNG A cute santa claus snowman representation celebration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15853206/png-cute-santa-claus-snowman-representation-celebrationView licenseChristmas party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597982/christmas-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Figurine elf white background representation.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12182369/png-white-background-faceView licenseSecret Santa party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597891/secret-santa-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTool box png vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714442/png-face-christmasView licenseSanta Claus, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721536/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseGnome cartoon cute white background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991318/gnome-cartoon-cute-white-background-generated-image-rawpixelView license