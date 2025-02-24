Edit ImageCropWanSaveSaveEdit ImageleafplantnaturespringillustrationbotanicalfloralbranchGreen plant, pastel aesthetic, collage element vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage parrots illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10272383/vintage-parrots-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseGreen leaves illustration, collage element vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10758869/green-leaves-illustration-collage-element-vectorView licenseEditable watercolor leaf, botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071224/editable-watercolor-leaf-botanical-illustration-setView licenseGreen small plant, vintage collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10758754/green-small-plant-vintage-collage-element-psdView licenseVintage watercolor leaf, editable botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068071/vintage-watercolor-leaf-editable-botanical-illustration-setView licenseSmall plant, vintage illustration collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10758713/psd-plant-vintage-leafView licenseVintage birds, tropical spring illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10692651/vintage-birds-tropical-spring-illustration-editable-designView licensePng fern illustration, vintage element on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10758919/png-plant-vintageView licensePlants border, colorful desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235686/plants-border-colorful-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePng vintage leaf branch illustration on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10758894/png-plant-leafView licenseVintage parrots, plant desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10692338/vintage-parrots-plant-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePalm leaf collage element, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684286/palm-leaf-collage-element-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseColorful parrots illustration, white background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10324825/colorful-parrots-illustration-white-background-editable-designView licenseJungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730970/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBirds illustration, white desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10326447/birds-illustration-white-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseLeaf clipart vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8700085/vector-plant-pattern-vintageView licenseVintage birds, animal and plants illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691162/vintage-birds-animal-and-plants-illustration-editable-designView licensePNG Green leaf, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/557633/png-green-leaf-transparent-backgroundView licenseCherry blossom pattern computer wallpaper, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256021/png-background-bloom-blossomView licenseWatercolor fern leaf collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704099/watercolor-fern-leaf-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable watercolor leaf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507005/editable-watercolor-leaf-design-element-setView licensePNG Leaf fern planthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12061203/png-white-background-palm-treeView licenseEditable eucalyptus leaves design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15174706/editable-eucalyptus-leaves-design-element-setView licenseWatercolor fern leaf collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704858/watercolor-fern-leaf-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable watercolor leaf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503377/editable-watercolor-leaf-design-element-setView licenseWatercolor fern leaf collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704930/watercolor-fern-leaf-collage-element-psdView licenseColorful parrots illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208145/colorful-parrots-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePNG Vintage jungle border, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731388/png-vintage-jungle-border-transparent-backgroundView licenseGreen Ixora flower background, vintage botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121186/green-ixora-flower-background-vintage-botanical-border-editable-designView licensePNG Fern plant leaf blue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12075530/png-white-background-palm-treeView licenseColorful parrots vintage illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10319205/colorful-parrots-vintage-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePNG Jungle border, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731227/png-jungle-border-transparent-backgroundView licenseYellow birds desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10339314/yellow-birds-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePNG Boston fern, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/557589/png-boston-fern-transparent-backgroundView licenseColorful birds illustration, tropical background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352316/colorful-birds-illustration-tropical-background-editable-designView licensePalm leaf collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118750/palm-leaf-collage-element-psdView licenseYellow birds illustration, vintage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10339969/yellow-birds-illustration-vintage-background-editable-designView licensePNG Greenery backgrounds outdoors pattern.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12502578/png-greenery-backgrounds-outdoors-pattern-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseLeaves vintage illustration, pastel aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235684/leaves-vintage-illustration-pastel-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePalm leaf collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118747/palm-leaf-collage-elementView license