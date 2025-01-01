https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10832310Edit DesignRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsStriped flag mockup psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3598 x 3598 px | 300 dpi | 135.61 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3598 x 3598 px | 300 dpiEdit DesignCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free