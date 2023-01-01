Textured yellow desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons More Premium Info View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Presentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi

Blog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi

Twitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Youtube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi

HD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2160 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 2812 px | 300 dpi Presentation TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Cover TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi

Blog Banner TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi

Twitter Post TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Youtube TIFF 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi

HD TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

4K HD TIFF 3840 x 2160 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality TIFF 5000 x 2812 px | 300 dpi | 80.49 MB Edit Image

Monthly Yearly Save 50% Get Premium Professional design resources and creative tools from from ‎$ 6.50 /mo ‎$78 billed yearly Unlimited downloads

Ad-free experience

Unlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design tools Buy Now