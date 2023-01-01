https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10899338Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsTextured yellow background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2481 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3536 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2481 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5000 x 3536 px | 300 dpi | 101.2 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free