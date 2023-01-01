Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10988079Edit ImageVintage vegetable box chromolithograph art. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2720 x 3400 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2720 x 3400 px | 300 dpi | 52.96 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free