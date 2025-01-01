Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10992893Edit ImageParamount Building, Times Square New York City ad in Motion Picture News (1926) chromolithograph. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 908 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2647 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3092 x 4088 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3092 x 4088 px | 300 dpi | 72.36 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now