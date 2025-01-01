https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993884Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsOverall Contest Winner - Fuels Management - USFWS 2022 Photo/Video ContestBalcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge fire personnel regularly assist private landowners adjacent to the Texas refuge with fuels related projects. By removing excess fuels surrounding the refuge, via prescribed fire, it helps ensure fire danger near the refuge remains low. Photo by Jeff Adams/USFWSOriginal public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5184 x 3456 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now