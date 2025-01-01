https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993890Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsAs foot after foot of snow fell – a total of 54 inches by the time the storm lifted – Fort Drum personnel worked tirelessly to manage the lake effect snowstorm that closed the post Nov. 18-21. Snow plows worked to keep access control points and main roads accessible, before concentrating on other critical roadways and buildings. Community members spent hours clearing residential driveways blanketed with heavy snow. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5568 x 3712 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now