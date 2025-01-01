https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993896Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsAre You Normal?Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):National Institutes of Health (U.S.). Medical Arts and Photography Branch. Publication:[Bethesda, Md. : Medical Arts and Photography Branch, National Institutes of Health, 19--?] Language(s):English Format:Still image Subject(s):Blood Chemical AnalysisReference ValuesVoluntary Programs Genre(s):Posters Abstract:There are two black and white cubes on the magenta background. The one on the right appears three-dimensional; the one on the left has the same lines, but moving in different directions, so that it appears flatter. The text is asking for volunteers for the "Normal Range Study", a study that will establish more accurate "normal ranges" for laboratory tests. Extent:1 photomechanical print (poster) : 48 x 63 cm. Technique:color NLM Unique ID:101454327 NLM Image ID:C00951 Permanent Link:resource.nlm.nih.gov/101454327Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 883 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2896 x 2132 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now