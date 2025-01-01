https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993914Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsMeeting with the Prime Minister of Sweden in Kyiv.President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, who is on a visit to Ukraine.Welcoming the head of the Swedish government to Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Sweden has been strongly supporting our country and people.During the meeting, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Sweden discussed all aspects of assistance and cooperation both at the bilateral level and within European institutions.Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2001 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now