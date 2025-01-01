https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993918Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsRepairing Cleft Lip of 2 Month Old during Continuing Promise 2022.221129-N-DF135-1010 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Nov. 29, 2022) – Cmdr. Tamara Kemp, assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), measures a cleft lip and makes marks for a surgery aboard the ship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Nov. 29, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deven Fernandez)Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4334 x 2889 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now