CP22 - Comfort Conducts Surgery Onboard in Santo Domingo221130-N-LP924-1098 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Nov. 30, 2022) Lt. Eleanor Wade, from Raleigh, North Carolina, conducts a hysterectomy on a Dominican Republic native aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), Nov. 30, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia Simons)Original public domain image from Flickr