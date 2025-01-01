https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993921Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsOperation Firebreak: Sharpening the Scalpel 221115-N-BC658-1282CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Nov. 15, 2022) – Marines of 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines prepare to take an objective during a simulated combat casualty egress exercise with high fidelity manikins at Naval Expeditionary Medical Institute (NEMTI) during Operation Firebreak, November 15.Operation Firebreak is an exercise designed to evaluate operational readiness through simulated point of injury treatment and transport of casualties to the next level of care. Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) is comprised of six nationwide detachments that offer specialized medical training in the fields of aviation, aviation survival, surface and undersea warfare, expeditionary and special operations medicine. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Russell Lindsey)Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5441 x 3886 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now