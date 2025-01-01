Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993925Edit ImagePresident Joe Biden participates in a meeting on averting a national rail shutdown, Monday, November 28, 2022, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now