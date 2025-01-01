https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993934Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsANNAPOLIS, Md. (July 29, 2022) Midshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, from the United States Naval Academy Class of 2026 attend a Bowie Baysox baseball game during Navy Night at Prince George's Stadium. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3621 x 2586 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now