https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993935Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsANNAPOLIS, Md. (April 28, 2022) Distinguished members of the U.S. Naval Academy faculty are honored at the annual Faculty Dedication Ceremony in Memorial Hall. This prestigious ceremony honors those who are retiring, completed 20 or more years of service, selected for the Emeritus Faculty, or are recipients of awards. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5568 x 3712 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now