https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993937Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 24, 2022) Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith addresses the Brigade of Midshipmen and attendees of the annual Naval Academy Leadership Conference during a Forrestal Lecture in Alumni Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy. Smith spoke to the audience about the importance of resilience within leadership, and answered a number of questions from the students. The Forrestal Lecture Series was established in 1970 to honor James V. Forrestal, the first Secretary of Defense. The purpose of the series is to enhance the education, awareness, and appreciation of the Brigade of Midshipmen for the social, political, and cultural dimensions of the Nation and the world. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5568 x 3712 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now