Analytical Process Engineer, ABPDU, prepares a prototype HP/HT Well Plate Reactor during a development test by the Engineering Small Projects Support (EsPS) team for the Advanced Biofuels and Byproducts Process Development Unit (ABPDU), Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. The reactors are used by ABPDU for high pressure and high temperature reactions used in biofuels and bioproducts research. For more information or additional images, please contact 202-586-5251. Original public domain image from Flickr