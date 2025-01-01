https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994010Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsThe United States Naval Academy Class of 2026, participate in a boxing smoker during Plebe Summer, a demanding indoctrination period intended to transition the candidates from civilian to military life. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by 2nd Lt. Duncan Stoner)Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2048 x 1367 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now