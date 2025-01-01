https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994030Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsAmy Surburg, the owner of Berry Goods Farm in Morristown, Indiana, (right) talks with Sydney Lockett, district conservationist for USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, June 27, 2022 about the farm and the high tunnel NRCS helped Surburg build using assistance from the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). Surburg grows a variety of vegetables, berries and raises chickens on her farm. (NRCS photo by Brandon O’Connor)Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now