https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994040Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsU.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, set security during Continuing Promise 2022 in Jeremie, Haiti, Dec. 17, 2022. The Continuing Promise mission includes providing direct medical care and expeditionary veterinary care, conducting training and subject matter expert exchanges on various medical and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief topics, and leading seminars on Women, Peace, and Security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8192 x 4608 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now